Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 11:01
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Winemaker Purcari sees 8% higher sales, 28% higher net profit in Q1

17 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Purcari Wineries Plc (WINE), a leading wine producer in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, recorded revenues of RON 49.8 mln (over EUR 10 mln) in the first quarter of 2021, up 8% compared to the same period of last year

Margins grew ahead of revenues, primarily driven by a further improving mix, with EBITDA rising 13%, to RON 19.6 million (EUR 4 mln) and net income up 28%, to RON 10.3 million (EUR 2.1 mln), respectively.

The group sees its business performing strongly in the post-Covid market reality and, among other things, has been taking steps to capitalize on the increased online demand for wine. To that end, Purcari announced on May 14 its investment into the business of 8Wines.com a fast-growing online wine retailer, seeking to further strengthen its ecommerce footprint.

“It has been a mantra of ours that every crisis also creates a big opportunity and I do believe we are emerging stronger from this pandemic. We continued investing during 2020, when many of our competitors froze and this is now showing in our results and the appreciation of our consumers. We feel good about where we stand at the beginning of 2021”, said Victor Bostan, CEO. 

The WINE shares were up 1% after the Q1 report on Monday morning. Since the beginning of this year, the company’s share price has gained about 30%. The current market capitalization is RON 565 mln (EUR 115 mln).

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 11:01
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Winemaker Purcari sees 8% higher sales, 28% higher net profit in Q1

17 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Purcari Wineries Plc (WINE), a leading wine producer in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, recorded revenues of RON 49.8 mln (over EUR 10 mln) in the first quarter of 2021, up 8% compared to the same period of last year

Margins grew ahead of revenues, primarily driven by a further improving mix, with EBITDA rising 13%, to RON 19.6 million (EUR 4 mln) and net income up 28%, to RON 10.3 million (EUR 2.1 mln), respectively.

The group sees its business performing strongly in the post-Covid market reality and, among other things, has been taking steps to capitalize on the increased online demand for wine. To that end, Purcari announced on May 14 its investment into the business of 8Wines.com a fast-growing online wine retailer, seeking to further strengthen its ecommerce footprint.

“It has been a mantra of ours that every crisis also creates a big opportunity and I do believe we are emerging stronger from this pandemic. We continued investing during 2020, when many of our competitors froze and this is now showing in our results and the appreciation of our consumers. We feel good about where we stand at the beginning of 2021”, said Victor Bostan, CEO. 

The WINE shares were up 1% after the Q1 report on Monday morning. Since the beginning of this year, the company’s share price has gained about 30%. The current market capitalization is RON 565 mln (EUR 115 mln).

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
05 May 2021
Business
US biotech startup gets USD 140 mln financing to advance groundbreaking research started by Romanian professor at Caltech
04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months