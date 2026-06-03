Publishers and authors invited to donate books in Romanian to Sofia University Library

Headsome Communication and the Romanian Publishers Association issued a call for book donations for the University Library in Sofia on Wednesday, June 3. The initiative is aimed at supporting the study of the Romanian language and literature in Bulgaria.

The call was addressed to publishers participating in this year’s edition of the Bookfest International Book Fair 2026, the annual book fair held in Bucharest, as well as to authors, who are invited to accompany their donated volumes with signed dedications.

The project aims to support cultural dialogue and academic exchanges between the two countries, in the context of Bulgaria’s participation as this year’s guest of honor at Bookfest.

"Romanian language studies in Bulgaria contribute to the development of a community of translators, researchers, and cultural mediators who facilitate the circulation of ideas and literature between the two nations. The development of these skills depends directly on access to a diverse and up-to-date book collection," according to the publishers’ association.

Books of contemporary and classical Romanian literature, poetry, essays, memoirs, books for children and young adults, art albums and art books, and works of literary criticism, linguistics, and humanities can be donated as part of the initiative, according to News.ro.

Donations can be delivered to Bulgaria’s stand, the Guest of Honor Country at Bookfest 2026, throughout the entire duration of this year’s book fair (June 3–7, 2026).

radu@romania-insider.com

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