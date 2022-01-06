Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Business

Communications group Publicis takes over RO software provider Tremend

06 January 2022
Publicis Groupe, the third-largest global communications group in the world, announced the acquisition of the Romanian software solutions provider Tremend, one of the fastest-growing and largest independent software engineering companies in Central and Eastern Europe.

Tremend was founded in 2005 by entrepreneurs Ioan Cocan and Marius Hanganu (pictured) and provides software solutions and consulting services.

The company estimates EUR 30 mln revenues in 2021, up from EUR 21 mln in 2020.

Tremend has clients in 20 countries on four continents and about 700 projects launched in sectors such as finance, banking, telecom, automotive, retail and healthcare, being one of the strongest players in the European IT industry.

The company's clients include the European Commission, Orange, ING, Metropolitan Life, London College and Carrefour.

Tremend has two offices in Romania, in Bucharest and Brașov, as well as offices in Atlanta (United States), Brussels (Belgium), London (UK), Luxembourg.

Publicis is the third-largest advertising agency globally, with annual revenues of almost EUR 11 billion and about 80,000 employees.

The portfolio of the French group brings together brands such as Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett or Nurun.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

Editor's picks