Irina Marica

 

Mon, 12/21/2020 - 11:36
Making plans for next year: Public holidays in Romania in 2021

21 December 2020
There will be 15 public holidays in Romania in 2021, but only seven of them fall during the week. 

The first two are January 1 and January 2 (Friday and Saturday), and this means that, after the winter holiday, the employees in Romania will return to work on Monday, January 4.

But there will be another public holiday in Romania in January - Sunday, January 24, when the country celebrates the Day of the Union of Romanian Principalities. 

Then, after no public holidays in February and March, the employees in Romania will benefit from days off on Friday, April 30 - the Good Friday; Saturday, May 1 - Labor Day; Sunday, May 2 and Monday, May 3 - the first and second day of Orthodox Easter. 

June will also come with three days off by law, namely Tuesday, June 1 – Children’s Day; and Sunday, June 20 and Monday, June 21 - the first and second day of Pentecost. The next public holiday will be on August 15 - the Assumption of Mary.

Tuesday, November 30 (St. Andrew’s Day) and Wednesday, December 1 (the National Day of Romania) are also public holidays. The year will end with the public holidays for Christmas (December 25-26).

(Photo source: Chirawan Somsanuk/Dreamstime.com)

