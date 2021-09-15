Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 09/15/2021 - 08:18
Business

Romania’s public debt-to-GDP still under 50% after July Eurobond

15 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s public debt has increased by RON 19.3 bln (EUR 3.9 bln) during July, when the Government issued EUR 3.5 bln worth of Eurobonds, to RON 545.3 bln (EUR 110.2 bln) at the end of the month.

And yet, the debt-to-GDP ratio eased to 49.3% at the end of July, from 49.5% reported one month earlier. This was possible thanks to the methodology saying that the ratio is calculated under the latest available value of the four-quarter GDP at the reporting date.

On September 7, the statistics office INS reported the Q2 GDP and the four-quarter GDP calculated as of the end of June was 2.8% higher (in nominal terms) compared to that calculated at the end of March - just enough to push down the public debt to GDP ratio. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 09/15/2021 - 08:18
Business

Romania’s public debt-to-GDP still under 50% after July Eurobond

15 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s public debt has increased by RON 19.3 bln (EUR 3.9 bln) during July, when the Government issued EUR 3.5 bln worth of Eurobonds, to RON 545.3 bln (EUR 110.2 bln) at the end of the month.

And yet, the debt-to-GDP ratio eased to 49.3% at the end of July, from 49.5% reported one month earlier. This was possible thanks to the methodology saying that the ratio is calculated under the latest available value of the four-quarter GDP at the reporting date.

On September 7, the statistics office INS reported the Q2 GDP and the four-quarter GDP calculated as of the end of June was 2.8% higher (in nominal terms) compared to that calculated at the end of March - just enough to push down the public debt to GDP ratio. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks