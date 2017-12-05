Psychoanalysis meets film at dedicated festival in Bucharest

The sixth edition of the Psychoanalysis and Film Festival takes place in Bucharest between December 7 and December 10 at the Museum of the Romanian Peasant.

The event is a Romanian response to the London-based European Psychoanalytic Film Festival. The London festival takes place once every two years. The Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci is its president. The director of the European Psychoanalytic Film, Andrea Sabbadini, is the guest of this year’s Bucharest event.

The festival will include a selection of short films, a program for children, vintage films, but also feature films awarded at various international festival. The screenings will be accompanied by discussions and workshops with directors, producers, actors, and psychoanalysts.

Among the films that will be screened are On Body and Soul, the winner of this year’s Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival, Cristi Puiu’s The Death of Mr. Lazarescu, and L’amant double, a Palme d’Or contender this year.

The program of the festival is available here.

