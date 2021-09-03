Profile picture for user andreich
Politics

Romanian opposition urges Govt. to unveil Restructuring and Resilience Plan

09 March 2021
The president of Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD) - the biggest parliamentary party and the main opposition force, Marcel Ciolacu, stressed that his party would not block the European Union's plan to finance the Restructuring and Resilience Plan - although it could and maybe should, he implied, News.ro reported.

Still, he insisted that the Government must present the national plan (PNRR) to the Parliament and discuss it openly.

Ciolacu stressed that PSD wants to precisely see how the Government plans to spend the EUR 31 billion from the EU, consisting of EUR 14 bln grants and EUR 17 bln loans.

He emphasized that the package is partly financed by loans - in the context of the already rising public debt.

Prime minister Florin Citu previously rejected PSD's invitation to discuss the PNRR in Parliament.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

