Former SocDem party treasurer gets prison sentence

The Bucharest Court sentenced, on September 5, the former treasurer of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Mircea Drăghici, to six years in prison for using the subsidies received by the party from the state budget in his own interest and for embezzlement, Agerpres reported.

Drăghici reportedly spent the money for himself and others in “exotic tourist destinations.”

The decision is not final and can be appealed, but Drăghici accepted the punishment from the criminal investigation phase.

The judges accepted a plea agreement concluded by Mircea Drăghici with the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) and sentenced the former PSD treasurer to two years in prison for using the subsidies for purposes other than those for which they were granted and one year for embezzlement.

The magistrates found that the two crimes are concurrent with other crimes for which Drăghici was definitively sentenced to 5 years in prison in another case, resulting in a final sentence of 6 years in prison.

