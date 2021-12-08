Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/08/2021 - 08:13
Business

Romania’s ruling coalition divided over “solidarity tax” for large companies

08 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The leading parties of Romania’s ruling coalition reportedly disagree over a “solidarity” turnover tax for the large companies, which could finance the supplementary social spending advocated by the Social Democrats (PSD).

The “solidarity tax”, initially proposed by the ethnic Hungarian party UDMR and backed by the Social Democrats, consists of a 1% tax levied on the revenues of companies with a turnover of EUR 100 mln or higher, Profit.ro reported. This is expected to bring to budget some EUR 1.6 bln (0.7% of GDP) per year.

The Liberal Party (PNL) reportedly rejects such a tax, as well as the supplementary social expenditures advocated by the Social Democrats.

At this moment, the Ministry of Finance is controlled by the Social Democrats, while prime minister Nicolae Ciuca at least formally represents the Liberals.

Both members of the ruling coalition reportedly agreed, prior to forming the alliance, over a package of social expenditures estimated to cost the budget some 1% of GDP in 2022.

The Social Democrats reportedly plan to supplementary raise the wages in the sectors of education and health system - which prompted negative reactions from the Liberals, according to G4media.ro.

The Social Democrats also want to levy a special tax on “extraordinary revenues” of large size, PSD president Marcel Ciolacu confirmed. He didn’t provide many details., though. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/06/2021 - 08:05
06 December 2021
Business
RO Social Democrats insist on amending taxation system
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/08/2021 - 08:13
Business

Romania’s ruling coalition divided over “solidarity tax” for large companies

08 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The leading parties of Romania’s ruling coalition reportedly disagree over a “solidarity” turnover tax for the large companies, which could finance the supplementary social spending advocated by the Social Democrats (PSD).

The “solidarity tax”, initially proposed by the ethnic Hungarian party UDMR and backed by the Social Democrats, consists of a 1% tax levied on the revenues of companies with a turnover of EUR 100 mln or higher, Profit.ro reported. This is expected to bring to budget some EUR 1.6 bln (0.7% of GDP) per year.

The Liberal Party (PNL) reportedly rejects such a tax, as well as the supplementary social expenditures advocated by the Social Democrats.

At this moment, the Ministry of Finance is controlled by the Social Democrats, while prime minister Nicolae Ciuca at least formally represents the Liberals.

Both members of the ruling coalition reportedly agreed, prior to forming the alliance, over a package of social expenditures estimated to cost the budget some 1% of GDP in 2022.

The Social Democrats reportedly plan to supplementary raise the wages in the sectors of education and health system - which prompted negative reactions from the Liberals, according to G4media.ro.

The Social Democrats also want to levy a special tax on “extraordinary revenues” of large size, PSD president Marcel Ciolacu confirmed. He didn’t provide many details., though. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/06/2021 - 08:05
06 December 2021
Business
RO Social Democrats insist on amending taxation system
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks