PM and Social Democrat candidate Marcel Ciolacu pulls out of Romania's presidential elections

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) who ranked third in the first round of the presidential elections, announced that he is withdrawing from the race regardless of the result of the vote recount that might bring him the second place and a spot in the final round.

He said his focus now is on the parliamentary elections on December 1, which might secure him another term as prime minister.

The Constitutional Court (CCR) on November 28 ruled that the votes cast in the first round of the presidential elections must be recounted, responding to a candidate who received a very small number of votes but accused irregularities apparently in favour of second-placed candidate Elena Lasconi (USR).

By his statement, Ciolacu responded to speculations about him being behind the recount request, since Elena Lasconi received only 2,740 votes more.

"If it is proven after the recount that I was at a disadvantage, I am announcing that I am withdrawing from the race for the presidency of Romania anyway," said Ciolacu, who, however, emphasized that "we must know clearly if the vote was flawed. More directly: if it was stolen!"

Marcel Ciolacu's withdrawal may complicate the presidential elections if the recount places him in second place - possibly making far-right candidate Calin Georgescu the winner.

Ciolacu said that the parliamentary elections are more important for the PSD, as they can further secure the party's position as prime minister.

"I do not want second place! I don't care. I just want Romanians to know the truth, which is more important than my candidacy. And then the Romanians will know how to penalize those who stole faster than the institutions will! And to my colleagues and all honest and hard-working Romanians, I say this: the most important fight is on December 1! The 1st place in the parliamentary elections means that the future government will have a PSD prime minister!" Ciolacu stated.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Malina Norocea)