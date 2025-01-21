The National Political Council of Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD) approved on Tuesday, January 21, the candidacy of former Liberal (PNL) leader Crin Antonescu for the presidency. He is to join the race with the support of PSD, PNL, and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians (UDMR).

The PSD Congress has been scheduled for February 2 to finalize the candidacy approval, according to Biziday.ro.

"The next step is the February 2 meeting to finalize Mr. Antonescu's candidacy. From this perspective, we are following a predictable schedule. Our decision was also based on opinion polls," said Social Democrat senator Radu Oprea.

A recent presidential poll conducted by Avangarde places Crin Antonescu in second place. In the first round of the presidential elections, ultranationalist candidate Călin Georgescu (38%) would be followed by Crin Antonescu (25%) and Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan (independent, 17%), while George Simion (AUR) and Elena Lasconi (USR) would get only 6% of the votes.

Romania will hold presidential elections again this year, with the first round scheduled for May 4, after the Constitutional Court annulled last year's elections.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)