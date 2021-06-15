Romanian opposition files no-confidence motion against Government

Romania's main opposition party - Social Democrat PSD - will submit next week the no-confidence motion called "Failed Romania - the fantastic record of the Citu Government," Marcel Ciolacu, the president of PSD, announced on Monday in a press conference.

Ciolacu explained the reasons why the Citu Government should be overthrown, stating among them one related to the Resilience Plan (PNRR), according to G4media.ro. "The only real goal in PNRR was to try to steal billions of euros for consulting companies or shell companies of the ruling Liberals (PNL) and their partners USR PLUS."

The PSD leader accused the Citu Government of wanting to turn the pension into a "funeral allowance," that petrol would have reached a price of RON 6 per litre, that the executive did not help Romanian companies in the pandemic, and that staple food would have become a luxury.

"These are not fantastic things, as PM Citu claims," ​​said Ciolacu.

Marcel Ciolacu also said that PSD's candidate for the prime minister seat is Alexandru Rafila (Romania's representative at WHO) and refused to give details about possible ruling coalitions, saying that they will be agreed upon if the motion is successful.

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)