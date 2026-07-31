Romania's national digital health platform to go live in a month

Romania's National Health Insurance House (CNAS) will launch its new e-Sănătatea Mea (My e-Health) platform on September 1, giving patients direct access to their digital health records and healthcare information for the first time. The platform is expected to serve nearly 20 million potential users through a single online interface.

CNAS presented the platform's main functionalities during a debate organised by the Bucharest Center for Economy & Society (CES Bucharest) on Thursday, July 30.

According to the institution, users will be able to access a personal digital health wallet containing their consultation history, diagnostic investigations, hospital admissions, reimbursed prescriptions, digital medical documents, health insurance status, and information on healthcare services reimbursed by CNAS.

The platform will also allow patients to book appointments online with healthcare providers contracted by CNAS.

Users will be able to authenticate through Romania's ROeID digital identity system or via a healthcare provider that has a contract with CNAS.

“The e-Sănătatea Mea platform marks the most significant digital transformation in the relationship between patients and the healthcare system over the past 20 years," said Horațiu Moldovan, president of the National Health Insurance House, as quoted in a CES Bucharest press release.

“From September 1, we are transitioning to a patient-centred system designed for nearly 20 million potential users. For the first time, every patient will have access, through a single interface, to their personal digital health wallet, where they will be able to book appointments online, review the history of their healthcare services and prescriptions, access digital medical forms, and verify their healthcare entitlements and the services reimbursed by CNAS," he added.

According to CNAS, the platform has been designed to work alongside the software already used by hospitals and medical practices without requiring changes to their existing systems.

Officials also said the platform could be expanded in the future with preventive healthcare features, including personalized reminders for medical check-ups, screening programmes, and recommended vaccinations.

“The platform does not replace the existing methods of accessing healthcare services but complements them and will continue to be developed progressively, based on feedback received from patients and healthcare professionals,” reads the press release.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CES Bucharest)