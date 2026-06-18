Romanian PM-designate Adrian Veștea to submit team and ruling strategy to Parliament

Romania’s prime minister-designate Adrian Veștea is set to submit his proposed government programme and the list of ministers to Parliament on June 18, as he seeks to secure support for a new cabinet amid an ongoing political crisis, according to Agerpres. The latest form of the list of ministers, as published by G4media.ro, shows that many of the Social Democrat (PSD) ministers and some Liberal (PNL) ones would return.

In a Facebook post published on June 17, Veștea said the programme was in its final stage of preparation and that each measure was being assessed from the perspective of its budgetary impact to ensure compliance with deficit targets. Previously, he said that he would follow the ruling strategy of his predecessor, Ilie Bolojan, “down to the smallest detail.”

“On Thursday [June 18], in the first part of the day, we will submit the government programme and the list of ministers to Parliament,” the prime minister-designate wrote.

Veștea added that he expected Romania to have “very soon” a functioning government capable of providing stability, predictability, and concrete solutions for citizens.

“Less pride and political disputes! More responsibility! More work for Romania!” he said.

The submission comes despite mounting uncertainty over Veștea’s chances of obtaining parliamentary approval. The Liberal Party (PNL), of which he is a member, has formally refused to endorse his nomination and warned that party members who accept ministerial positions or vote in favour of a Veștea government without authorisation could face expulsion.

Reformist USR has also rejected any cooperation with the Social Democrats (PSD), while the Hungarian minority party UDMR has distanced itself from Veștea’s bid. Nevertheless, the PSD is widely expected to support the prime minister-designate, who has pledged to continue the reform agenda initiated by former prime minister Ilie Bolojan.

Veștea has repeatedly stated that he intends to press ahead with his mandate and has appealed for support from lawmakers across the political spectrum in order to end the prolonged government crisis.

The list of ministers, as published by G4media.ro, includes:

Ministry of Finance – Alexandru Nazare

Ministry of Culture – Vlad Nistor

Ministry of Economy – Lucian Bode

Ministry of Investments and European Projects – Alina Gorghiu

Ministry of Internal Affairs – Cătălin Predoiu

Ministry of National Defence – Nicoleta Pauliuc

Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Luca Niculescu

Ministry of Justice – Radu Marinescu

Ministry of Transport – Cristian Pistol

Ministry of Energy – Bogdan Ivan

Ministry of Health – Alexandru Rogobete

Ministry of Labour – Florin Manole

Ministry of Agriculture – Florin Barbu

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)