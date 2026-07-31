Spain to deploy F-18s, NH-90 helicopters to Romania as NATO expands eastern air defence mission

Spain will deploy seven F-18 fighter aircraft, three NH-90 counter-drone helicopters, an A400M aerial refuelling aircraft, and around 200 Air and Space Force personnel to Romania's Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, according to a NATO announcement. The deployment is part of a broader shift from the traditional Air Policing mission to an expanded Air Defence framework aimed at strengthening the alliance's eastern flank.

The Spanish detachment will replace aircraft currently assigned to NATO's Air Policing mission as part of a wider rotation involving Italy, Spain, and Türkiye.

Unlike the previous Air Policing mission, the new deployment falls under NATO's enhanced Air Defence framework, which is designed to provide a more flexible response to a wider range of threats, including manned and unmanned aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, as part of the alliance's Integrated Air and Missile Defence (IAMD) system.

Spain's contingent will include seven F-18 fighter aircraft and around 200 Air and Space force personnel, one A400M providing air-to-air refuelling support, and three NH-90 helicopters in the final phase of the deployment, assigned to Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS)-tasks.

“Our purpose is clear: to contribute to Allied deterrence, protect NATO airspace, and reinforce the alliance's posture on the eastern flank," said Lieutenant Colonel Alberto Calvo, commander of the Spanish detachment.

“Spain comes to this mission as a committed, reliable, and capable Ally. We understand that collective defence is not an abstract principle, but a daily responsibility that demands presence, readiness and credibility," he added.

The deployment comes as NATO continues to strengthen its integrated air and missile defences following the activation of its enhanced vigilance activity, Eastern Sentry, last year. According to the alliance, the broader Air Defence mission complements traditional air policing by integrating fighter aircraft with ground-, sea- and air-based air defence assets to counter a wider spectrum of aerial threats.

As part of the same rotation, Italy will deploy four Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets and more than 100 personnel to Lithuania, while Türkiye will deploy five F-16 fighter aircraft and around 80 personnel to Estonia.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ac.nato.int, Spanish Air and Space Force)