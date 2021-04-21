Romania's opposition asks commission to assess how Govt. tackled coronavirus crisis

Social Democrat MP Alexandru Rafila, Romania's representative at the World Health Organisation (WHO), called on all members of the Parliament's permanent bureaus to support and approve a commission of investigation to analyze how the authorities managed the pandemic crisis.

The commission should also investigate the issues unveiled by dismissed health minister Vlad Voiculescu regarding inconsistencies in the reported number of deaths due to COVID-19, News.ro reported.

Rafila added that he hopes that the junior ruling party USR-PLUS (which saw its minister dismissed by Liberal prime minister Florin Citu) will support the Social Democrats' proposal in the name of the transparency it is still claiming.

Asked if Vlad Voiculescu could be summoned to the hearing in this commission of inquiry, Rafila replied: "Now Vlad Voiculescu can be invited. He cannot be summoned."

(Photo source: Facebook/Partidul Social Democrat)