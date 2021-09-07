RO Social Democrats boycott no-confidence motion, buy time for Liberal PM Citu

The no-confidence motion filed by the junior ruling partner, reformist USR-PLUS with a view of overthrowing Romanian prime minister Florin Citu, got stuck in Parliament's procedures after the Social Democratic Party (PSD) refused for the third time, by boycott, to schedule it for a vote in the sitting chambers.

"We do not want to arbitrate between the two factions in the Liberal Party PNL," said PSD MP Lucian Romascanu, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

PSD president Marcel Ciolacu had promised earlier on Sunday, September 5, that PSD would vote "any no-confidence motion against the Government, subject to a vote in Parliament."

But he didn't mention at that time that PSD would block the motion filed by USR-PLUS. The President of the Senate, Anca Dragu (USR-PLUS), convened for Tuesday at 11:00 a new meeting of the Parliament's steering bodies with a view of scheduling the voting calendar for the motion.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com