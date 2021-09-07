Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 08:46
Politics

RO Social Democrats boycott no-confidence motion, buy time for Liberal PM Citu

07 September 2021
The no-confidence motion filed by the junior ruling partner, reformist USR-PLUS with a view of overthrowing Romanian prime minister Florin Citu, got stuck in Parliament's procedures after the Social Democratic Party (PSD) refused for the third time, by boycott, to schedule it for a vote in the sitting chambers.

"We do not want to arbitrate between the two factions in the Liberal Party PNL," said PSD MP Lucian Romascanu, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

PSD president Marcel Ciolacu had promised earlier on Sunday, September 5, that PSD would vote "any no-confidence motion against the Government, subject to a vote in Parliament."

But he didn't mention at that time that PSD would block the motion filed by USR-PLUS. The President of the Senate, Anca Dragu (USR-PLUS), convened for Tuesday at 11:00 a new meeting of the Parliament's steering bodies with a view of scheduling the voting calendar for the motion.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

1

