PSD–AUR voters show low mutual trust in party leaders, Romanian survey firm head says

The voters of the Romanian Social Democratic Party (PSD) and those of the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians Party (AUR) show a low level of mutual trust in the leaders of the two parties, according to the director of INSCOP Research, Remus Ștefureac.

PSD and AUR are currently preparing a joint no-confidence motion against the cabinet led by Liberal (PNL) prime minister Ilie Bolojan, following the Social Democrats’ recent exit from the government. The motion is set to be filed next week and will likely see the downfall of the current cabinet.

However, the two parties have not agreed to form a new government, and the Social Democrats say they would prefer to continue in the current form, but without Bolojan as head of the executive.

The fact that they are not forming a new ruling coalition is because AUR and PSD are largely incompatible, according to Remus Ștefureac. The statement is based on a survey conducted in April, which indicates a political incompatibility between the two electoral bases.

Ștefureac commented on the nature of political alliances in Romania, which he described as “unnatural” from the perspective of ideological lines. According to the survey firm head, AUR was built on an anti-PSD discourse, while PSD has been electorally affected by the rise of AUR.

“This is a political collaboration against nature because AUR was born and feeds on anti-PSD defiance, anti-system rhetoric, and anti-corruption messaging. And PSD was electorally ‘halved’ precisely by AUR,” the INSCOP director also wrote.

The most glaring example of the fact that the two parties are not a match to form an alliance comes from the fact that Only 4% of AUR voters trust Sorin Grindeanu, the leader of PSD, while only 12% of PSD voters trust George Simion, the leader of AUR.

Ștefureac added that the data come from the “Informed Barometer – INSCOP,” conducted between April 1–7, 2026, on a sample of 1,100 people, with a margin of error of ±3% and a confidence level of 95%.

radu@romania-insider.com

(photo source: Sorin Grindeanu and George Simion on Facebook)