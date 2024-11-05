Prosecutors place pandemic-era Romanian health minister under judicial supervision

Former Romanian health minister Nelu Tătaru has been placed under judicial supervision by anti-corruption prosecutors in a case where he is accused of taking small-value bribes.

Prosecutors from the Iași Territorial Service of the National Anticorruption Directorate, or DNA, ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings and imposed a judicial supervision measure for 60 days against Nelu Tătaru, a specialist doctor at "Dimitrie Castroian" Municipal Hospital in Huși, for the offense of accepting bribes on a continuous basis.

The measure was put in place starting Monday, November 4. Tătaru will not be able to practice medicine in public healthcare system hospitals as a result.

"While under judicial supervision, the defendant must adhere to a series of obligations, including the requirement not to leave the country without prior approval from the prosecuting authority and the prohibition from practicing as a doctor in any public healthcare facility," the statement notes.

DNA announced on October 10 that Nelu Tătaru was placed under criminal investigation in a case where he is accused of receiving bribes as a doctor, including sums of money between RON 100 and 500 (EUR 20 - 100), as well as food items. The case also includes an ongoing investigation into 27 other individuals who are considered suspects for the crime of offering bribes, DNA reports.

Nelu Tătaru was minister of health during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He denied any wrongdoing and said he never conditioned the medical treatment.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)