Historical properties up for sale in western Romania

Three properties in Cluj-Napoca, Oradea, and Timişoara, in western Romania, are currently up for sale, Sotheby's International Realty Romania announced.

The Wiener Tor (pictured) in Cluj-Napoca, part of the city's previous bastion fortification, was built in 1734. It housed rooms for soldiers on the first floor and provided access to the fortress. It was refurbished after an investment amounting to close to EUR 1 million. The building has ten rooms, four bathrooms, and a plot of land of 3,200 sqm. Its price is available on request.

Another property for sale is the Gerliczi Palace in Oradea. Built in 1908, it is located on a 1000 sqm plot of land, of which the inner courtyard has 500 sqm. The palace stands on five levels, with the first and second levels currently made up of apartments of different sizes. The ground floor hosts apartments and commercial spaces. Overall, it has 32 rooms and 16 bathrooms. The outside of the building was refurbished in 2017, while the interior requires renovation. It comes with a price tag of EUR 2 million.

In Timișoara, a villa designed by architect Karoly Fenyves, is also for sale. The building, dating to the interwar period, was fully renovated and consolidated between 2006 and 2012. Built on four levels, the construction offers a total of 800 sqm of built area. It has 20 rooms and six bathrooms. It is on sale for EUR 1.5 million.

