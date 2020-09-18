Romanian retailer Profi turns a supermarket into “test store”

The public in Ploiesti, a city 60km north of Bucharest, will serve as a test group for Romanian retailer Profi, which has redesigned one of its local supermarkets to test its new strategy.

At the same time, the chain redesigned its logo [Profi], adding the specification: "zilnic preturi mici" (low prices daily) to describe its new, aggressive price policy, "in line with consumer demand," the company said in a press release.

"For 20 years, Profi has been expanding non-stop because we are incessantly changing the stores' mode of operation, learning from every new experience and adapting them to the changing needs of consumers, even anticipating them," said Profi Rom Food CEO Pawel Musial.

"Whatever we tested and has proved to be working right, such as store arrangement, price policy, working processes for personnel, the way the goods are displayed, and many others, we then implement in all of our new stores. By doing so, we generate our own model of operation."

The new supermarket was redesigned so that strategies for all the group's formats (smaller or bigger) can be tested.

Profi currently has the widest footprint of all modern retail chains in Romania, with over 1,300 stores under three formats: Profi Supermarkets, Profi City urban proximity stores, and Profi Loco rural stores. The company has more than 21,000 employees.

(Photo source: the company)