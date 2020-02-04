RO food retailer Profi keeps expanding despite Covid-19 crisis

Romanian supermarket chain Profi, controlled by investment fund Mid Europa Partners, continues its expansion at the usual pace despite the Covid-19 pandemic, opening 20 new stores in March.

The number is relatively similar to that in the first two months of the year, even slightly higher, despite the fact that, in March, the authorities have enforced the first restrictions in the context of Covid-19.

“The Covid-19 phenomenon has produced significant changes in retail, from the unprecedented health protection measures to the way people interact in stores or to changes in the supply chains, all with huge costs. What hasn’t changed is Profi’s strategy,” said company officials quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The company’s goal is to open at least as many stores as in 2019.

Last year, the retailer, active in the supermarket and proximity segments, opened 260 new stores, ending 2019 with a total of 1,184 units.

After the new openings in March, the company reached 1,232 units operating in 565 localities.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

