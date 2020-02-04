Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 08:25
Business
RO food retailer Profi keeps expanding despite Covid-19 crisis
02 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian supermarket chain Profi, controlled by investment fund Mid Europa Partners, continues its expansion at the usual pace despite the Covid-19 pandemic, opening 20 new stores in March.

The number is relatively similar to that in the first two months of the year, even slightly higher, despite the fact that, in March, the authorities have enforced the first restrictions in the context of Covid-19.

“The Covid-19 phenomenon has produced significant changes in retail, from the unprecedented health protection measures to the way people interact in stores or to changes in the supply chains, all with huge costs. What hasn’t changed is Profi’s strategy,” said company officials quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The company’s goal is to open at least as many stores as in 2019.

Last year, the retailer, active in the supermarket and proximity segments, opened 260 new stores, ending 2019 with a total of 1,184 units.

After the new openings in March, the company reached 1,232 units operating in 565 localities.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 08:25
Business
RO food retailer Profi keeps expanding despite Covid-19 crisis
02 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian supermarket chain Profi, controlled by investment fund Mid Europa Partners, continues its expansion at the usual pace despite the Covid-19 pandemic, opening 20 new stores in March.

The number is relatively similar to that in the first two months of the year, even slightly higher, despite the fact that, in March, the authorities have enforced the first restrictions in the context of Covid-19.

“The Covid-19 phenomenon has produced significant changes in retail, from the unprecedented health protection measures to the way people interact in stores or to changes in the supply chains, all with huge costs. What hasn’t changed is Profi’s strategy,” said company officials quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The company’s goal is to open at least as many stores as in 2019.

Last year, the retailer, active in the supermarket and proximity segments, opened 260 new stores, ending 2019 with a total of 1,184 units.

After the new openings in March, the company reached 1,232 units operating in 565 localities.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

02 April 2020
Entertainment
Romanian song of the day: Smiley launches musical tribute to heroes in #FrontLine
02 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: New management of Suceava County Hospital resigns as 200 doctors and nurses infected
02 April 2020
Social
United against the coronavirus: Romanian companies donate millions for hospitals
01 April 2020
Social
Life in a quarantined Romanian city: Video showing Suceava in the first day of Covid-19 lockdown goes viral
01 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: 27 confirmed infection cases at one of the largest hospitals in Bucharest
31 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: The city with most Covid-19 cases in Romania placed under lockdown
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities increase penalties for those who don’t respect Covid-19 restrictions
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities are ready to move to fourth scenario as number of Covid-19 infection cases nears 2,000; numbers to spike in the next two weeks