Biggest retailer in Romania offers its employees bonuses totaling EUR 1.6 mln amid Covid-19 crisis

Kaufland Romania, the biggest retailer in Romania, part of German Schwarz Groupe, offers a bonus of EUR 1.6 million to its "first line" teams in shops and warehouses, and introduces the immediate payment of the extra hours made in this period, according to the internal criteria, the company announced in a press release.

“I am especially grateful to our teams, in these days of hard work for the whole world. I am proud of the involvement of my colleagues and thank them for their efforts, some of them that may not be visible to the naked eye. We understand the role we play in this period and will continue to be with our frontline teams with all the support they will need,” said Marco Hößl, CEO of Kaufland Romania.

To protect the most vulnerable employees, the company has also decided that people over 65 and pregnant women should get paid leave, if they wish.

The retailer has also announced recently that it would pay its invoices to suppliers within 7 days (down from 30 days normally) to support its suppliers during this difficult economic context.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)