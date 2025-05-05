Events

Pro-European march announced in Bucharest on May 9

05 May 2025

The “Rezistența” community in Romania announced the organization of a pro-European march in the capital on Friday, May 9, after sovereignist candidate George Simion came in first place during the first round of the presidential elections in Romania.

The march will take place between University Square and Victory Square, from 18:00 to 23:00. 

“Romania is once again at a turning point. The first round of the presidential elections has passed. In the second round, we choose Romania’s future path – do we continue on the right road of European values or stray onto a dark path, where freedom becomes a memory and hope is silenced?” wrote the organizers of the march on Facebook

According to them, the second option describes a society where power decides everything, freedoms are restricted, rights become a luxury, and voices that think differently are silenced. “Between the two rounds of the presidential elections, our voices must be louder than ever!” they added.

May 9 is Europe Day, a celebration of peace and unity in Europe. The date also marks the anniversary of the 'Schuman Declaration', a historic proposal made by Robert Schuman, French foreign minister, in 1950 that laid out the foundation of European cooperation. Schuman's proposal is considered to be the beginning of what is now the European Union.

The date of May 9 was symbolically chosen for the pro-European march. “We set off in a peaceful march to Victory Square, because we want a Romania that moves forward, not backward. A Romania that keeps its moral compass and its European path. Europe means more than just a political direction. It is about good schools, decent hospitals, fair justice, freedom of expression, and a meaningful future for each of us,” they added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime Agency | Dreamstime.com)

