Prime Kapital goes ahead with new residential phase of Silk District project in Iasi

Prime Kapital, a real estate developer established in Bucharest by Martin Slabbert and Victor Semionov, begins construction on the third residential phase of the Silk District project, which has an investment value of EUR 34 million, according to Profit.ro.

This phase follows the successful completion of the first two residential phases and the first office phase.

It will include the construction of 380 modern apartments, parking spaces, and green areas.

The design for the 4th and 5th residential phases was already contracted, and further details will be announced soon.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Prime Kapital)