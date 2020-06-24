Press Releases: New Live-online workouts with Fitpass in partnership with Romania Insider

Press Release

New Live-online workouts with Fitpass in partnership with Romania Insider

Romania Insider has started a collaboration with Fitpass, a Romanian fitness startup that sells fitness subscriptions providing access to 100s of fitness locations across Romania.

As gyms & fitness studios across the country were forced to shut down because of the current COVID-9 pandemic, Fitpass created a solution where their partners could offer their workouts online. This provides fitness professionals the opportunity to make money online while people who wanted to stay healthy, active, and fit got a great option to do this from home.

There are many benefits to online live workouts from Fitpass. Participants can easily access 100s of quality workouts from the comfort of their home with trainers who can follow their progress in real-time. This allows the coaches to correct, motivate, and push the participants while also creating a social, fun and energy-filled environment.

Together with Fitpass, Romania Insider will be providing its readers with two live fitness workouts per week for the next 4 weeks. One class will be streamed live on Facebook where everyone can access it with the recorded version later to be posted on the website.

The second class will have a max capacity of 50 people. In this class, the participants will have access to the teacher who will be following the progress of the participants in real-time. Make sure to join the link in time as it first comes first served!

In the meantime, below you find the list of partners and activities that will be provided to Romania Insider readers:

Live-streamed for everyone:

Thursday, 25 June 2020 , starting 6:00 pm EET - Balance yoga offering a Sivananda (Hatha) Yoga class - set reminder to watch it here.

Thursday, 2 July 2020 , starting 6:00 pm EET- Ionela Spinu offering a pilates mind & body class

Thursday, 9 July 2020 , starting 6:00 pm EET - It's time offering a metabolic flow class

Thursday, 16 July 2020, starting 6:00 pm EET - Recreate offering

Private class with max 50 participants:

Friday, 26 June 2020 , starting 6:00 pm EET - Andrei Mutu offering a muscle up class with dumbbells - register here for free.

Friday, 3 July 2020 , starting 6 pm EET - Fictlub Victoriei offering a Yoga Traditional Indiana class

Friday, 10 July 2020 , starting 6 pm EET - Functional Fitness with Alexandru offering a movement flow class

Friday, 17 July 2020 - class to be confirmed

Fitpass has on-boarded over 20 online fitness partners who offer 200 live online classes per week. The activities they offer range from yoga, pilates, HIIT, strength training, aerobics, meditation, and much more. More partners are added every week with the goal to offer the widest range of fitness activities in Romania. Fitpass can be bought online by individuals or by companies who want to offer it to their employees as a benefit.

“We are already seeing great feedback from customers in terms of the convenience and great workouts that live online classes provide, or key focus in the next few months to improve the user experience and keep onboarding quality fitness professionals,” said CEO Gustaf Kornias.

“We are always keen on providing new experiences and additional services to our readers and ultimately community members. We hope this project will be liked and appreciated by our readers", added Volker Moser, co-founder and responsible for new businesses at Romania Insider.

