Press Release: TEDxBucharest and QREATOR are launching the campaign #QreateMetamorphosis

If you ever desired to inspire the TEDxBucharest audience and wanted to win tickets to the 11th edition of TEDxBucharest - Metamorphosis, this is the opportunity you need to take. Join the campaign #QreateMetamorphosis and you might win a double ticket to hear some ideas worth spreading on the 16th & 17th of November.

Here's how it goes:

STEP 1: you have to visit the pop-up mini-stage at Qreator (Aviatorilor 8A Blvd., Bucharest) and record your one-minute idea that's meant to inspire an individual or collective #metamorphosis.

STEP 2: our TEDxBucharest team will curate the best ideas and publish the videos on our Facebook page with #QreateMetamorphosis hashtag.

STEP 3: you have to get your friends' support, likes, shares and comments & you can be a winner.

What’s in it for you?

You get a taste of #IdeasWorthSpreading. The best 10 ideas win double passes for #TEDxBucharest11. Everyone who records his/ her idea gets a 40% discount to any TEDxBucharest Metamorphosis pass.

The campaign is active November 1st to November 15th (3 PM). Winners will be announced on November 15th at 7 PM on our TEDxBucharest Facebook page.

TEDxBucharest Metamorphosis, the change accelerator is the 11th event organized by the TEDxBucharest team. Over 21 speakers and 4 performance acts are scheduled on the 16th and 17th of November 2019 at the New Aula of Politehnica University of Bucharest.

All the information and the daily agenda are available on www.tedxbucharest.ro

2-day passes cost 189 EUR, 1-day tickets cost 109 EUR and student passes are 89 EUR, all of them available on www.tedxbucharest.ro/get-tickets , iabilet.ro and bilete.ro.

