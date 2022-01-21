Scams that are common to occur in cryptocurrency (press release)

Press Release

Recently, cryptos have gained a fair share of popularity through Bitcoin and Ethereum, and many people are looking for investment opportunities. It is because cryptocurrency trading offers the potential for huge returns on investments with less risk than other more traditional forms of investing, such as stocks and bonds.

It is no secret that with this rise in popularity, scammers have also been quick to start offering cryptocurrency-related services that look legitimate but turn out to be just another scam. This blog post will explore some of the most common types of scams you need to be aware of if you want to invest in cryptocurrencies safely.

Information about cryptocurrencies that you might find useful

First of all, it is essential to understand that there are two types of cryptocurrencies, namely Bitcoin and Ethereum. These are just the currencies' names and have nothing to do with the actual technicalities or features.

Another important term and concept you will need to understand is mining. Mining refers to how new coins are generated in a specific cryptocurrency through solving mathematical problems using computers and other mining devices. The solution to these problems then identifies a new block in the blockchain that gets added.

While mining does not involve any actual physical process, it is crucial to understand the amount of electricity and computational power that generates Bitcoins. This is why it is vital to have a good understanding of what cryptocurrency mining entails.

One area that has attracted evil people is the trading of Bitcoin through https://btcrevolution.io/. These people will promise you huge returns and minimal risk with minimal effort. For example, they might tell you that they use their supercomputer to predict future movements in prices so they can trade Bitcoin at an optimal time.

Different scams in cryptocurrency

1. Phishing Attacks

Phishing attacks can be categorized into two kinds of Fraudulent Companies. One is a fake website designed to look like the official website of an honest company. The other is an email that might appear sent from an important person such as your bank, where you will supposedly receive a binding offer.

2. Fake reviews

Fake reviews are a prevalent way of scammers trying to use endorsements from some well-known people in their product so that buyers may see it as better than what it is. In this case, they attempt to make the design better.

3. Fake trading platforms

Fraudulent trading platforms have been popping up everywhere since cryptocurrency has become more popular. These platforms will look like the real thing and even have a professional design, but the main thing is, they don't work. Some of these fake trading platforms may even work for a few days or weeks before collapsing altogether, thus leaving you with nothing but losses.

4. Malware

Malware has been around since the computer's creation, and cryptocurrency is no exception. Malware will try to use your PC's vulnerabilities to steal your crypto assets without your knowledge, thus making you lose a lot of money. Many types of malware are designed to steal crypto assets, so it is essential to know how they work and protect yourself against them.

5. Fake Exchanges

People eager to invest in cryptocurrencies have made an active effort to find the best exchange for their needs. Many fake exchanges have popped up, but there is one surefire way to spot them. They will offer a long list of features that they claim are the best and most advanced thing available on the market, but it doesn't even exist in reality.

6. Fake API keys

Some scammers will ask you to send them your API keys when you first sign up on their platform so that they can access your funds through specific Bitcoin addresses. They will then do a transaction through your wallet after getting the required keys, and you will lose a lot of money.

7. Fake Wallets

Investing in cryptocurrencies is an innovation that has brought about the possibility of having our money in the cloud and using the same account from any location where we can access it. Many people are using these wallets for their day to day payments or just for easy access to their funds. Before you start using these wallets, ensure that you have done sufficient research on them to avoid getting scammed by fake ones.