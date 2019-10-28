Press Releases
Press Release
Press Release: ROLANG School, dedicated exclusively to foreigners, has turned 10 years of existence
28 October 2019
romaniainsider
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian language school, ROLANG, which specializes in teaching Romanian to foreigners, has turned 10 years of existence in October 2019.

The school was founded in 2009 by Mona Moldoveanu Pologea, Ph.D. linguist, and offers a large variety of Romanian language courses for foreigners: class courses, individual and online courses, a dedicated summer School in Sibiu (the largest summer school in Romania for the last 5 years according to the number of students) and it has the own textbooks that are delivered all over the world.

In addition to conversational Romanian courses for all language levels (beginner, intermediate, advanced), the school organizes courses on the Romanian language for business, Romanian for citizenship, cultural integration courses and courses for diplomats. Starting from November 2017, ROLANG organizes courses for Romanian language teachers as a foreign language, being the only school in Romania that organizes such courses. So far, 50 teachers have attended the lessons and the "Community of Romanian Language Teachers as a Foreign Language" was founded.

Many students of the school have become translators, interpreters, and some of them have become Romanian citizens, having successfully passed the citizenship exam.

ROLANG School has the own publishing house (ROLANG Publishing House) that produces course materials, such as the "Learn Romanian" textbook (2 volumes), which has reached the 3rd edition. The books are available for all international students learning Romanian, as well as for teachers of Romanian language for foreigners.

ROLANG has been a partner in several volunteering projects, such as encouraging entrepreneurial initiatives among high school students and students, the Magic Home project, parties for children with cancer, TV shows about cultural entrepreneurship. The ROLANG School founder, Mona Moldoveanu Pologea, is the "Ingenius Hub" and "2035 without tobacco” Ambassador.

ROLANG has about 800 foreign students per year and has become a member of the European Language Council in 2011. The school has won for 3 consecutive years (2017, 2018 and 2019) the "Language school of the year" award, offered by the prestigious international organization "iStudy Global Awards" and it is the only institution in Romania that has ever won such a prize.

This is a press release. Here you can order press releases on this site.

Comments
Normal
Press Releases
Press Release
Press Release: ROLANG School, dedicated exclusively to foreigners, has turned 10 years of existence
28 October 2019
romaniainsider
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian language school, ROLANG, which specializes in teaching Romanian to foreigners, has turned 10 years of existence in October 2019.

The school was founded in 2009 by Mona Moldoveanu Pologea, Ph.D. linguist, and offers a large variety of Romanian language courses for foreigners: class courses, individual and online courses, a dedicated summer School in Sibiu (the largest summer school in Romania for the last 5 years according to the number of students) and it has the own textbooks that are delivered all over the world.

In addition to conversational Romanian courses for all language levels (beginner, intermediate, advanced), the school organizes courses on the Romanian language for business, Romanian for citizenship, cultural integration courses and courses for diplomats. Starting from November 2017, ROLANG organizes courses for Romanian language teachers as a foreign language, being the only school in Romania that organizes such courses. So far, 50 teachers have attended the lessons and the "Community of Romanian Language Teachers as a Foreign Language" was founded.

Many students of the school have become translators, interpreters, and some of them have become Romanian citizens, having successfully passed the citizenship exam.

ROLANG School has the own publishing house (ROLANG Publishing House) that produces course materials, such as the "Learn Romanian" textbook (2 volumes), which has reached the 3rd edition. The books are available for all international students learning Romanian, as well as for teachers of Romanian language for foreigners.

ROLANG has been a partner in several volunteering projects, such as encouraging entrepreneurial initiatives among high school students and students, the Magic Home project, parties for children with cancer, TV shows about cultural entrepreneurship. The ROLANG School founder, Mona Moldoveanu Pologea, is the "Ingenius Hub" and "2035 without tobacco” Ambassador.

ROLANG has about 800 foreign students per year and has become a member of the European Language Council in 2011. The school has won for 3 consecutive years (2017, 2018 and 2019) the "Language school of the year" award, offered by the prestigious international organization "iStudy Global Awards" and it is the only institution in Romania that has ever won such a prize.

This is a press release. Here you can order press releases on this site.

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

25 October 2019
Entertainment
Former Intercontinental Bucharest hotel manager competes at The Voice of Romania
25 October 2019
Culture & History
Sumedru’s fire, a tradition that has survived in Romania for 2000 years
25 October 2019
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep to play for the first time against Canada’s Bianca Andreescu in WTA Finals
25 October 2019
Social
Romania illegal logging: Authorities censor scientific report that shows volume of wood cut each year
24 October 2019
Social
Bucharest City Council passes Oxygen vignette, cars under Euro 3 standard to be banned from the city
24 October 2019
Business
Romania continues to go down in World Bank’s Doing Business Ranking
24 October 2019
Business
Update: Romanian tech unicorn UiPath to lay off 400 employees, CFO leaves company
24 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s PM-designate announces his list of ministers

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40