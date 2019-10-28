Press Release

Press Release: ROLANG School, dedicated exclusively to foreigners, has turned 10 years of existence

The Romanian language school, ROLANG, which specializes in teaching Romanian to foreigners, has turned 10 years of existence in October 2019.

The school was founded in 2009 by Mona Moldoveanu Pologea, Ph.D. linguist, and offers a large variety of Romanian language courses for foreigners: class courses, individual and online courses, a dedicated summer School in Sibiu (the largest summer school in Romania for the last 5 years according to the number of students) and it has the own textbooks that are delivered all over the world.

In addition to conversational Romanian courses for all language levels (beginner, intermediate, advanced), the school organizes courses on the Romanian language for business, Romanian for citizenship, cultural integration courses and courses for diplomats. Starting from November 2017, ROLANG organizes courses for Romanian language teachers as a foreign language, being the only school in Romania that organizes such courses. So far, 50 teachers have attended the lessons and the "Community of Romanian Language Teachers as a Foreign Language" was founded.

Many students of the school have become translators, interpreters, and some of them have become Romanian citizens, having successfully passed the citizenship exam.

ROLANG School has the own publishing house (ROLANG Publishing House) that produces course materials, such as the "Learn Romanian" textbook (2 volumes), which has reached the 3rd edition. The books are available for all international students learning Romanian, as well as for teachers of Romanian language for foreigners.

ROLANG has been a partner in several volunteering projects, such as encouraging entrepreneurial initiatives among high school students and students, the Magic Home project, parties for children with cancer, TV shows about cultural entrepreneurship. The ROLANG School founder, Mona Moldoveanu Pologea, is the "Ingenius Hub" and "2035 without tobacco” Ambassador.

ROLANG has about 800 foreign students per year and has become a member of the European Language Council in 2011. The school has won for 3 consecutive years (2017, 2018 and 2019) the "Language school of the year" award, offered by the prestigious international organization "iStudy Global Awards" and it is the only institution in Romania that has ever won such a prize.

