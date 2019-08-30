Press Release: Is print really dead in Romania? Yet we sold out our stock of books - here’s why

Some say print is dead. Budgets for print are almost non-existent in marketing mixes. Yet, despite the rise of the digital which has taken over readers and budgets alike, print lives on, in Romania and elsewhere in the world. How come?

It’s easy: people still read books. We know it because we’re selling these books - our travel & expat guide in English City Compass Romania: Bucharest & Beyond is sold out this year long before we launch the next 2020 edition - we update and print it every year.

Several thousand copies were sold to expat CEOs, diplomats, foreign business people, travelers. Not only that we sell it everywhere in Romania, including through companies, international schools for foreign parents, to embassies, hotels & travel agencies, relocation companies, but we also sell - and ship it anywhere in the world.

Many might call print today old-fashioned - but it actually feels more human, unique, and substantial. Our readers take the book with them in their travels; many get it even before arriving in Romania, they plan their trips, put the book in their bags. They scan the business directory often when looking for restaurants or schools or doctors. They don’t read the book at once but rather in stages, so that book is with them usually quite a lot during the year.

We even have companies which brand the cover and place a nice intro text on hundreds of books to offer them to their foreign staff, or guests from abroad, to their foreign clients, or at their events - it’s a tangible thing and in the era of everything fast, this book about Romania is a reminder of a slow and meaningful life.

So books and print are still part of marketing, but in a different way now. Yes, few companies still choose to advertise in it, just because of the digital phenomenon. But those who DO appear in this book get the attention of an audience which often wants to escape the digital and the online.

(if you're also a fan of online and events, we have solutions to appear on this very website and at our main event Romania Insider Awards - where we will also launch this book by the way, on October 15, 2019, at JW Marriott Bucharest).

About us

For more than 10 years, City Compass Media has been publishing the printed and digital City Compass Romania - Bucharest & Beyond guide, dedicated to expats and tourists.

Here you can find more info about the City Compass Romania: Bucharest & Beyond guide.

With over 300,000 unique readers per month, Romania-Insider.com is the most read English-language publication dedicated to Romania. Romania-Insider.com has been helping over 200 companies successfully reach its audiences in online and print with their tailored messages, as well as connecting readers with partners, add value with new events concepts while focusing on positive Romania and on the people and businesses that make an impact.

