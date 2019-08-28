Press Release

Press Release: Moncler joins the FASHION PACT

Moncler announced on Friday that it has decided to take part in the inaugural FASHION PACT coalition, promoted by Kering Group on behalf of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

32 brands or groups have joined the coalition and the members of the coalition were announced during the G7 meeting, held in Biarritz, between 24-26 August.

The aim of the coalition is to scale new solutions and to commit in order to minimize the environmental impacts fashion and textiles have across oceans, climate, and biodiversity.

“I’ve always firmly believed in the value of collaborations and of the energy generated by people with diverse backgrounds and experiences who have common purposes. Not only in the creative domain. For many years at Moncler, we have committed to a sustainable and responsible development. A journey that makes us think every day about the impact of our decisions and search with great determination for solutions and responses that sometimes are yet to be found. With this in mind, together with the awareness that global challenges need generous and collaborative contributions, we’re proud to join the Fashion Pact in the name of a common good that is always greater than any single interest”, Remo Ruffini, Chairman and CEO of Moncler.

In April 2019, ahead of the G7 meeting, Emmanuel Macron had given François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kering Group, a mission to bring together the leading players in fashion and textile, with the aim of setting practical objectives for reducing the environmental impact of their industry.

In a historic move, given the scale and importance of the coalition that has been created, 32 leading companies from the fashion and textile industry have given themselves a set of shared objectives in the form of a Fashion Pact. The coalition includes groups and brands in Luxury, Fashion, Sports and Lifestyle, along with suppliers and retailers, all of whom are already involved in separate environmental strategies.

The FASHION PACT, in full, can be read here.

