Press Release: Gregory's expands in Bucharest’s Old City and Baneasa Shopping City

The company strengthens its presence and secures five additional units in key areas of Bucharest

Gregory’s, the Greek specialties & coffee shop chain, continues the expansion on the Romanian market with two new coffee shops in key areas of Bucharest: Lipscani – Old City and Baneasa Shopping City. All units are franchises.

Gregory’s combines authentic Greek traditional recipes with healthy food trends. For the summer, there is available a wide variety οf coffee, desserts and snacks, focusing on low calorie delicious snacks with high protein and fiber content. Both units also cater for special events.

“We are experiencing a growth period for the food and coffee industry in Romania, with great opportunities ahead. The Romanian consumers’ appetite for Greek products is growing as it is proven by more than 1,000 clients that choose Gregory’s every day for their morning coffee and snacks. We have signed an additional five contracts for opening new units in Bucharest, in areas such as Militari, Balotești, Colloseum Retail Park, Mihai Bravu and an office building. We will continue to further develop using our franchise model and we are looking for new partners, ready to work with us by starting their own business”, states George Makridis, CEO Green Break SRL, the company that owns Gregory’s brand in Romania.

The franchise model guarantees access to a team of professionals that offers support during every phase of the business development from choosing the best location for opening a new Greek deli, to operational and marketing assistance and training the employees.

All Gregory's products are made from quality ingredients, the majority of which are brought straight from Greece – from Cretan avocado, to Farsala lentil salads, Greek yoghurt and pomegranates desserts. Famous traditional pies like Bougatsa, Spanakopita, Feta pie, as well as authentic Freddo Espresso or Freddo Cappuccino are also part of the menu. A vitamin bar is also available, providing freshly squized fruit and vegatable juices, as well as low-calorie and vegan products.

For 47 years, Gregory's brand is currently the 9th largest coffee shop chain in Europe, with over 340 units in Greece, Cyprus, Germany and Romania.

Gregory's offers a wide range of traditional Greek pies, delicious sandwiches, a varied selection of coffee and fresh juices, attracting more than 250,000 customers every day, around the world. For those reasons, Gregory’s won the 1st place in Famous Brands on Micro meals market.

