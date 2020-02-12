Press Release

Press Release: Final call for nominations at the 15th annual EuropaProperty SEE Real Estate Awards Gala & Forum

Heralded as the region's premier real estate event, EuropaProperty's SEE Real Estate Awards, now in its 15th year, is recognized as one of the most respected and distinguished awards events, as well as one of the most trusted. With its unique format of gathering local, regional and international CRE professionals in an atmosphere conducive to celebrating the region's success stories and discussing future opportunities, the event is unrivaled.

Nominations are now open and can be made online at www.seerealestateawards.com.

With the commercial real estate, investment, development, office, industrial and retail sectors all picking up in Romania and the SEE region this event promises to be one of the most important to key local and international players already in or wanting to enter the region.

EuropaProperty is now celebrating 15 years of success in the region and once again returning to the Radisson BLU Hotel where on March 19th the top performers representing the most outstanding and accomplished projects, companies and individuals throughout the SEE region in 2019 will be celebrated.

EuropaProperty focuses on bringing together end-users and industry professionals. This year’s attendees are the most active retailers, BPO, shared services and IT companies, manufacturers, developers, investors, and commercial real estate professionals. This one-day event includes the morning forum consisting of high-impact discussion-panels covering the region’s key sectors and issues followed by the evening’s opening cocktails, dinner and awards gala, with networking opportunities throughout the day and into the late evening.

Countries eligible to enter the awards include: Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Republic of Moldova, Romania, Serbia & Slovenia.

An independent jury carries out the process of deciding between the nominations for the award categories. The members of the jury are all experienced real estate professionals, and are from every sector of the commercial real estate and retail industries in the region.

This is one of the few events that sells out every year and with this one being no exception we strongly advice that you reserve your corporate table/sponsorship or partnership early. The 15th annual EuropaProperty SEE Real Estate Awards Gala & Forum will be held at the Radisson BLU Hotel in Bucharest, Romania, on March 19th.