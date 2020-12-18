Press Release: DAAS has achieved over 90% of the target set for 2020 at the end of November

Press Release

DAAS International Group announces that at the end of November it reached 90% of the financial target for 2020. DAAS Romania has been part of the Epta group for about 2 years, and the annual results are above expectations, especially in the current context.

The financial results achieved were thanks to the sale of equipment and refrigeration installations for retail in the context in which there was a decrease of 38% in the area of HORECA equipment sales. Thus, the level of equipment along with the sale of services such as technical assistance, concept and design was to support almost all the objectives for 2020.

A clear objective of DAAS for 2021 continues to be the growth in the area of concept, design and architecture and the total financial objective per company will be 35 million Euros. "We reacted quickly in the spring and we managed to achieve almost entirely the budget established at the end of last year. Although in 2020 we had a decrease of 38% in terms of turnover from HORECA projects, we managed to bring value to customers on the retail side and to grow by offering 100% DAAS projects, from concept to implementation" said Daniel Mocanu, general manager of DAAS Romania.

DAAS also targets for 2021 an increase in financial results for all its projects, whether they are RETAIL or HORECA. And it aims to develop as quickly as possible on concept, design and architecture projects. The company aims for its projects to focus on integrating concepts and providing complete services for its customers in Retail or Horeca. "We will focus each year on each project, its relevance to the end customer and a clear staging that helps us be efficient for our customers", said Adrian Craioveanu, EMEA director of the Concept, Design & Architecture department.

The team of DAAS specialists in Romania is very important for Epta clients at the national and international level and offers expertise in the area of engineering, project management, assembly and after-sales service in the commercial, industrial and HORECA refrigeration industry.

ABOUT DAAS International Group

With over 25 years of experience in the industries in which it operates, DAAS delivers in addition to transportation, assembly, after-sales and design, services as concept, engineering, project management.

ABOUT EPTA

The multinational group specialized in commercial refrigeration operates worldwide through its brands Costan (1946), Bonnet Névé (1930), George Barker (1928), Eurocryor (1991), Misa (1969), Iarp (1983) and Knudsen Køling (1961).