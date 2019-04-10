Press Release

Press Release: CEECAT Capital, TRG, Neveq Capital Partners, EIF, Black Sea Fund come together to discuss latest developments in private equity at SEE Private Equity Forum 2019

Up to 100+ international investors will gather in the capital of Romania for a discussion about private equity and M&A activity in the SEE region. The 11th Southeast Europe Private Equity and Mergers & Acquisitions Forum will take place in Bucharest, 14 June. Held each year, the event is the ultimate networking arena and a must-attend event within the industry.

“I am excited to welcome participants from all over the region and beyond for this first-hand event,” said Agnieszka Pawlowska, Head of Conferences in EEL Events, the organiser of the forum. “We have just announced the agenda and the level of organisation that went into this conference is evident in the calibre of speakers and the programme we have put together.”

The event has been set up to find out more about the latest transaction trends and future investment prospects for private equity and venture capital in SEE. The programme offers leadership panel discussions, keynotes and real-life case studies including recent transactions: C. Flowers and EBRD acquisition of Piraeus Bank Romania, Manufacturing completion by Mezzanine Management and CEECAT Capital’s Brikston Construction exit deal.

“It is no coincidence that Romania has been chosen as a host country for this year’s event edition. Romanian PE industry was very lucrative last year and it’s also getting better as an emerging market for M&A. Recently we have seen there some big deals including the acquisition of Zentiva Group, UiPath, Agricost, or the sale of Urgent Cargus by Abris investment fund, “said Pawlowska.

About EEL Events

EEL Events is a dynamic project financing and investment conference provider, focusing on emerging markets in Central and South-eastern Europe (CEE and SEE). Operating across Europe, EEL Events has developed a bespoke approach to networking events, providing a platform for local and international organisations, facilitating regional integration and investment opportunities.

Event website: http://eelevents.co.uk/upcoming-events/peromania19

To request brochure, please contact: [email protected].

