Press Release: Banca Transilvania and Human Synergistics Romania reveal why and how to nourish a company culture where people feel they are cared for

Culture is a critical component of any organization, a powerful force that influences how people behave within a company, based on shared assumptions, values, and beliefs.

Organization culture was the topic discussed at the 3rd edition of the HR Executive Learning Breakfast organized by Romania-insider.com and Ideograf. Nevenca Doca, Executive HR Director with Banca Transilvania and Iuliana Stan, Managing Partner at Human Synergistics Romania revealed their knowledge to an audience of over 35 HR directors, general managers, and entrepreneurs who gathered at the Spaces Unirii offices in Bucharest on June 25. The session was moderated by Sandra Jitianu, business owner of Ideograf.

“A caring organization culture means treating everyone with kindness and respect, from suppliers to clients, partners, and colleagues”, said Nevenca Doca. Managers should always lead by example as employees often look at how management treats others and then follow in their footsteps. The second ingredient to creating a caring organization culture is educating your people. As a leader, it is important to explain to your team what you want and how to do it. And finally, measure for results and coach for improvement.

Romania’s largest bank Banca Transilvania, with a team of 8,000 employees and 500 agencies, has managed to maintain a caring organization culture also by launching various programs for their employees, like the health program “Screening-ul salvează vieți” and “BTCon” event. It also sends out a survey every six months to all their employees in order to gauge morale and derive the necessary measures to improve the working culture.

According to Iuliana Stan, who has been assessing organization cultures for 15 years, there are two indicators that help you identify the culture of a company: how people behave when managers are not around and how people talk about their colleagues, business partners, and managers. She also shared a 5-question guide to generating culture, regardless of industry and company size.

The presentations were followed by a lively discussion about values and trust and about practical ways you can show your employees you care.

