The British Romanian Chamber of Commerce has inked a new partnership with Romania Insider, the most-read English news platform dedicated to Romania, to the relaunch the BRCC Talent Academy job portal.

BRCC Talent Academy was designed to connect young professionals, Romanian fresh graduates living and studying in the UK with our members and partners, both British companies and local companies operating in Romania.

Studies show that over 9000 students have been studying in the UK in recent years and 1 out of 4 Romanian students studying abroad, study in the UK. As BRCC is a strong advocate in the education landscape, this initiative would encourage Romanian graduates and postgraduates currently living and studying in the UK to consider Romania again.

The partnership with Romania insider will bring worldwide visibility for the companies which choose to post their jobs both in BRCC’s Talent Academy and on Romania Insider’s Careers page. Romania Insider has a worldwide audience of over 3.6 million unique readers a year, which includes, among others, Romanians abroad, in the UK but also in other countries.

Companies’ jobs offers can be listed both on BRCC’s Talent Academy page and on Romania Insider Careers page.

To benefit from this opportunity from BRCC and Romania Insider, check out the details on this page and get in touch with us to list your job openings and start recruiting from a worldwide pool of talents! You can post your job listings as well as strenghten your employer branding with smart solutions on our communication platforms, including in dedicated newsletters and on the website.

The British Romanian Chamber of Commerce is the premier business-led organization promoting bilateral trade and investment between the United Kingdom and Romania. BRCC plays an influential role in creating and sustaining an environment in which free-trade and investment flourishes. The BRCC is an independent organization with more than 20 years of activity in Romania.

Romania Insider is the most read and trusted online source for news and features in English dedicated to Romania, with over 3.6 million readers a year from all over the world. For more than 10 years, Romania Insider has been providing reliable information from Romania through selected, clean, clear & easy to understand content, and by being editorially independent and free from bias in reporting.



Contact for companies: [email protected] or [email protected]

(This is a press release from BRCC and Romania Insider, the publisher of this website).