Gasoline prices in Romania above EU average, diesel near average

Gas prices in Romania are above the European average, while diesel prices are close to the median, according to data from the latest Weekly Oil Bulletin issued by the European Commission on June 11. Taken together, the figures show that Romania has some of the most expensive fuel prices in the Union.

At the level of the 27 states, the European weighted average reached EUR 1.82 per liter of gasoline and 1.83 for diesel. Romania recorded a price of EUR 1.823 per liter of gasoline. A few years ago, Romania was, alongside Bulgaria, the cheapest European fuel market.

In the ranking of the most expensive countries for gasoline, Romania now ranks 11th out of 27, far from the leaders Denmark (EUR 2.39) and Finland (EUR 2.18). Still, Romania has overtaken countries historically considered more expensive or with a much higher standard of living, such as Austria, Luxembourg, Belgium, or Sweden.

At the opposite end, the cheapest gasoline was found in Malta (EUR 1.34) and Poland (EUR 1.398).

Regarding diesel prices, Romania recorded a price of EUR 1.804 per liter, slightly below the European average of EUR 1.829 per liter. With this price, Romania ranked 14th in the list of the most expensive European countries for diesel. Still, the country registered more expensive diesel than Spain (EUR 1.615), the Czech Republic (EUR 1.57), or Hungary (EUR 1.747). The highest diesel price was in Finland (EUR 2.248) and the lowest in Malta (EUR 1.21).

The latest 2026 data showed that Romania has definitively lost its status as a preferred refueling location for EU drivers, with fuel prices at our stations being perfectly aligned and sometimes even above those in Western countries. Currently, approximately half of the price paid by drivers for a liter of gasoline or diesel consists of taxes, with the rest being production costs, logistics, and refinery margins.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Baloncici|Dreamstime.com)