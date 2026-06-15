Events

Sânziene Fair to bring traditional crafts and folk culture to Bucharest's Peasant Museum

15 June 2026

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The National Museum of the Romanian Peasant in Bucharest will host the Sânziene Fair from June 19 to June 21, bringing together around 50 folk artisans, antique dealers, and artists for a celebration of traditional Romanian culture. Admission to the event will be free.

According to the museum, visitors will have the opportunity to discover and purchase a wide range of handmade and traditional items, including icons, wooden objects, ceramics, textiles, toys, jewelry, and antique household pieces from Romania's rural heritage.

Throughout the three-day event, craftsmen specializing in woodworking, leatherwork, ceramics, icon painting, and weaving will hold live demonstrations and share insights into their trades with visitors.

Traditional food products will also be available, including honey, homemade cakes, herbal teas, gingerbread, fruit brandy, and other local specialties.

The event is inspired by the Romanian folk celebration of Sânziene, marked on June 24 and associated with magical benevolent fairies believed to bring fertility, love, healing, and protection to nature. In Romanian traditions, the holiday is marked by customs involving wildflowers, medicinal plants, and rituals believed to bring luck, health, and prosperity.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Muzeul Național al Țăranului Român)

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Positive Romania
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Events

Sânziene Fair to bring traditional crafts and folk culture to Bucharest's Peasant Museum

15 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Museum of the Romanian Peasant in Bucharest will host the Sânziene Fair from June 19 to June 21, bringing together around 50 folk artisans, antique dealers, and artists for a celebration of traditional Romanian culture. Admission to the event will be free.

According to the museum, visitors will have the opportunity to discover and purchase a wide range of handmade and traditional items, including icons, wooden objects, ceramics, textiles, toys, jewelry, and antique household pieces from Romania's rural heritage.

Throughout the three-day event, craftsmen specializing in woodworking, leatherwork, ceramics, icon painting, and weaving will hold live demonstrations and share insights into their trades with visitors.

Traditional food products will also be available, including honey, homemade cakes, herbal teas, gingerbread, fruit brandy, and other local specialties.

The event is inspired by the Romanian folk celebration of Sânziene, marked on June 24 and associated with magical benevolent fairies believed to bring fertility, love, healing, and protection to nature. In Romanian traditions, the holiday is marked by customs involving wildflowers, medicinal plants, and rituals believed to bring luck, health, and prosperity.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Muzeul Național al Țăranului Român)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

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