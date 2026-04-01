Romanian president summons SocDem leader amid political turmoil

The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Sorin Grindeanu, was summoned to the Presidency on the morning of Wednesday, April 1, for a face-to-face meeting with president Nicușor Dan, political sources told G4media.ro. Discussions are expected regarding the recent conflicts within the ruling coalition.

PSD has constantly pressured for re-shaping the ruling coalition by overthrowing Liberal (PNL) prime minister Ilie Bolojan and pushing the reformist party USR out of the coalition. Particularly, the USR minister of environment Diana Buzoianu, who has conducted reorganisation of highly lucrative activities in the sectors of forestry, water management, and seaside area leasing, has been targeted by PSD and the opposition party AUR.

President Nicușor Dan is also said to have spoken by phone with prime minister Ilie Bolojan, the president of the PNL.

PSD announced for April 20 a broad consultation among its regional organisations, expected to support the party's position against the reforms conducted by prime minister Ilie Bolojan. Nevertheless, PNL has recently expressed robust support for PM Bolojan, despite opposition from a dissident faction ideologically rather close to the Social Democrats.

In separate news, president Nicusor Dan announced that the appointment of the heads for the intelligence services is not on the immediate agenda, invoking the political turmoil. According to unconfirmed information, PSD may be interested in reaching a broader agreement, including the nomination for the intelligence services’ heads, besides other topics on the political agenda.

President Nicuşor Dan stated on Monday that "at the right time" there will be a discussion to appoint the heads of the intelligence services, as there is currently a "fever" on the political level.

"It's something that concerns the president and Parliament, and at this moment we all see that it is an inflammation. At the right time, we will have this discussion and conclude with an appointment," the president said during a press conference.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)