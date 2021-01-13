Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/13/2021 - 09:15
Politics

Romanian president plays down tensions within ruling coalition

13 January 2021
Romania's president Klaus Iohannis commented on Tuesday on the alleged tensions between the two main parties in the ruling coalition, saying that it's "absolutely normal to have different views within the governing coalition."

He added that he saw no disputes between the Liberal Party (PNL), the reformist alliance USR-PLUS, and the ethnic Hungarians' party UDMR - but only discussions.

Earlier in the same day, G4media.ro outlined ten disputes between the ruling coalition's two main forces. The most relevant is perhaps the dispute around the EUR 1.5 billion packages of grants initiated by the Liberals last year without, USR-PLUS claims, the final green light from the European Commission. On the same note, USR-PLUS argues for a complete overhaul of the Recovery and Resilience Plan drafted by the Liberals.

The rest of the disputes are either low level (the constitutional reforms regarding the number of MPs, which is not yet an acute issue) or negotiations for public positions.

"What you call disputes, in my opinion, are not disputes; they are discussions. A coalition is not like the army, where one commands and the others execute. A coalition is a living organism. There are discussions, not everyone has the same opinion, and from the discussion, which is neither argument nor divergence, a more or less public discussion emerges, and the solution is established," Iohannis said in a press conference held at the Cotroceni Palace.

The new Government led by former finance minister Florin Citu and backed by a center-right coalition made of PNL, USR-PLUS, and UDMR, took office just before Christmas, after more than two weeks of negotiations between the three parties.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

