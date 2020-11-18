Romanian president Iohannis announces national vaccination strategy

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis announced that the national COVID-19 vaccination strategy would be announced next week, but procedures have already been initiated to implement it.

The vaccination will start with selected groups, starting with the medical staff, followed by risk groups and the staff operating in key sectors such as education, national security, transport, and energy, president Iohannis announced, Economica.net reported.

Valeriu Gheorghita, a doctor specialized in infectious diseases at the Central Military Hospital, was appointed to coordinate the national vaccination campaign, Iohannis added.

Earlier on Tuesday, a document from the Government stirred controversy as it listed the risk groups and "general population" at the bottom of a list of vaccination priorities that included the employees in the budgetary sector among the categories to be vaccinated first, Digi24 reported. The Health Ministry reportedly sent a request to the other ministries, inviting them to draft lists with employees who wish to get vaccinated when the first doses will arrive toward the end of December.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)