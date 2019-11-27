Romanian president: too early for early elections

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that early elections are "a good solution", but he added that it is too early to speak about a specific calendar in this regard.

"Early elections are a good solution and it would be fortunate to pursue such a solution. But for now, it is too early to speak about a specific deadline. The political parties are revising their positions [after the presidential elections], we must have some patience until things return to normal. I will resume my discussions with political leaders and, in the end, I will conclude to what extent early elections organised in a timely manner are a feasible scenario,” president Klaus Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace on Tuesday, November 26, local Mediafax reported.

Iohannis stressed that the current government needs a majority to pass important laws and added that, after the parliamentary elections, a completely new majority, consisting of “truly democratic forces” is expected: “This majority, which backed the no-confidence motion and the cabinet of PM Ludovic Orban, is pretty fragile. What I understand by a large majority is what I want after the parliamentary elections, when I have high hopes for a completely different majority, formed by the truly democratic forces and that will then lead Romania on a completely different path."

