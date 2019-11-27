Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 11/27/2019 - 09:05
Politics
Romanian president: too early for early elections
27 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that early elections are "a good solution", but he added that it is too early to speak about a specific calendar in this regard.

"Early elections are a good solution and it would be fortunate to pursue such a solution. But for now, it is too early to speak about a specific deadline. The political parties are revising their positions [after the presidential elections], we must have some patience until things return to normal. I will resume my discussions with political leaders and, in the end, I will conclude to what extent early elections organised in a timely manner are a feasible scenario,” president Klaus Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace on Tuesday, November 26, local Mediafax reported.

Iohannis stressed that the current government needs a majority to pass important laws and added that, after the parliamentary elections, a completely new majority, consisting of “truly democratic forces” is expected: “This majority, which backed the no-confidence motion and the cabinet of PM Ludovic Orban, is pretty fragile. What I understand by a large majority is what I want after the parliamentary elections, when I have high hopes for a completely different majority, formed by the truly democratic forces and that will then lead Romania on a completely different path."

[email protected]

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 11/27/2019 - 09:05
Politics
Romanian president: too early for early elections
27 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that early elections are "a good solution", but he added that it is too early to speak about a specific calendar in this regard.

"Early elections are a good solution and it would be fortunate to pursue such a solution. But for now, it is too early to speak about a specific deadline. The political parties are revising their positions [after the presidential elections], we must have some patience until things return to normal. I will resume my discussions with political leaders and, in the end, I will conclude to what extent early elections organised in a timely manner are a feasible scenario,” president Klaus Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace on Tuesday, November 26, local Mediafax reported.

Iohannis stressed that the current government needs a majority to pass important laws and added that, after the parliamentary elections, a completely new majority, consisting of “truly democratic forces” is expected: “This majority, which backed the no-confidence motion and the cabinet of PM Ludovic Orban, is pretty fragile. What I understand by a large majority is what I want after the parliamentary elections, when I have high hopes for a completely different majority, formed by the truly democratic forces and that will then lead Romania on a completely different path."

[email protected]

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

26 November 2019
Social
MagicHome, a shelter for parents of children with cancer, opens in Bucharest
26 November 2019
Politics
Who is Marcel Ciolacu, tipped to be the next leader of Romania’s Social Democratic Party?
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s PSD leader, not willing to step down from party helm after major defeat in presidential elections
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Current president scores historic win but says war is not over
24 November 2019
Sports
UPDATE: Romanian tennis star Simona Halep denies engagement reports
24 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Over 9 mln Romanians vote in the country
22 November 2019
Business
Romania, sixth-biggest wine producer in EU, exports less wine than Denmark, Austria or Bulgaria
22 November 2019
Sports
Romanian star Simona Halep won’t play in Fed Cup as she prepares for the Tokyo Olympics

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40