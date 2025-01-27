 

Energy

Premier Energy says late disbursements under price capping mechanism impacted its cash flow

27 January 2025

The delayed disbursements of the payments from the state budget under the cap-and-subsidy mechanism operated by the Romanian government impacted the company's cash flow, representatives of energy utility group Premier Energy (BVB: PE) confirmed for Ziarul Financiar after the association of prosumers accused late payment for their deliveries.

"These delays have a direct impact on the company's cash flow, but we are in constant contact with the authorities to expedite the resolution and ensure the continuity of our operations under optimal conditions," company representatives commented.

"Premier Energy, one of the main electricity suppliers in Romania, has stopped payments to prosumers with installations of 200-400 kW, who benefit from monthly compensation. According to market information, this situation has persisted since November 2024, accumulating over two months of arrears," announced the Association of Prosumers and Energy Communities (APCE) previously.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Filmfoto/Dreamstime.com)

