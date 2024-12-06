Real Estate

Praktiker Real Estate Romania buys Bucharest office building in EUR 8 mln deal

06 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Praktiker Real Estate Romania completed the acquisition of Muntenia Business Center, the office building on Splaiul Unirii in Bucharest, with a total area of ​​9,750 sqm. The transaction value amounted to approximately EUR 8 million.

The property was purchased from Voluthema Property Developer, a company owned by Longshield Investment Group.

“We are pleased to add the Muntenia Business Center building to our asset portfolio. This acquisition reflects our firm commitment to investing in properties that bring sustainable long-term value and align with dynamic market demands,” Praktiker Real Estate representatives said.

The real estate company Crosspoint Real Estate, a partner in Romania of Savills International, exclusively assisted Voluthema Property Developer in the sales process. 

Praktiker Real Estate Romania, the main pillar of the group of companies controlled by Omer Susli, is an active player in the local real estate market, focused on the acquisition, management, and development of commercial properties and office buildings. Starting in 2014, after the sale of the DIY store chain to Kingfisher, the company repositioned itself, building a diversified portfolio in key locations in Bucharest and other large cities in Romania.

Founded in 2008, Voluthema Property Developer is a company active in the Romanian real estate market, specializing in the rental and sublease of owned or leased real estate.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Crosspoint Real Estate)

Normal
Real Estate

Praktiker Real Estate Romania buys Bucharest office building in EUR 8 mln deal

06 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Praktiker Real Estate Romania completed the acquisition of Muntenia Business Center, the office building on Splaiul Unirii in Bucharest, with a total area of ​​9,750 sqm. The transaction value amounted to approximately EUR 8 million.

The property was purchased from Voluthema Property Developer, a company owned by Longshield Investment Group.

“We are pleased to add the Muntenia Business Center building to our asset portfolio. This acquisition reflects our firm commitment to investing in properties that bring sustainable long-term value and align with dynamic market demands,” Praktiker Real Estate representatives said.

The real estate company Crosspoint Real Estate, a partner in Romania of Savills International, exclusively assisted Voluthema Property Developer in the sales process. 

Praktiker Real Estate Romania, the main pillar of the group of companies controlled by Omer Susli, is an active player in the local real estate market, focused on the acquisition, management, and development of commercial properties and office buildings. Starting in 2014, after the sale of the DIY store chain to Kingfisher, the company repositioned itself, building a diversified portfolio in key locations in Bucharest and other large cities in Romania.

Founded in 2008, Voluthema Property Developer is a company active in the Romanian real estate market, specializing in the rental and sublease of owned or leased real estate.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Crosspoint Real Estate)

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 December 2024
Politics
Romania is a safe, solid country, president says after top court annuls presidential elections
06 December 2024
Politics
Romanian Constitutional Court annuls presidential election, orders complete restart
06 December 2024
Politics
French president Emmanuel Macron signals support to reformist candidate for Romanian presidency
06 December 2024
Entertainment
Netflix premiers ‘The New Year That Never Came’ this month, marking 35 years since Romania’s 1989 Revolution
06 December 2024
Society
Thousands gather in downtown Bucharest for pro-democracy rally before critical presidential election
06 December 2024
Politics
Russia condemns US for expressing concern over electoral interference in Romania
06 December 2024
Macro
Romania's macroeconomic confidence index plunges to Covid-19 crisis low
06 December 2024
Politics
Moldovan leader Maia Sandu travels to Bucharest to endorse Elena Lasconi in presidential runoff