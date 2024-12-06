Praktiker Real Estate Romania buys Bucharest office building in EUR 8 mln deal

Praktiker Real Estate Romania completed the acquisition of Muntenia Business Center, the office building on Splaiul Unirii in Bucharest, with a total area of ​​9,750 sqm. The transaction value amounted to approximately EUR 8 million.

The property was purchased from Voluthema Property Developer, a company owned by Longshield Investment Group.

“We are pleased to add the Muntenia Business Center building to our asset portfolio. This acquisition reflects our firm commitment to investing in properties that bring sustainable long-term value and align with dynamic market demands,” Praktiker Real Estate representatives said.

The real estate company Crosspoint Real Estate, a partner in Romania of Savills International, exclusively assisted Voluthema Property Developer in the sales process.

Praktiker Real Estate Romania, the main pillar of the group of companies controlled by Omer Susli, is an active player in the local real estate market, focused on the acquisition, management, and development of commercial properties and office buildings. Starting in 2014, after the sale of the DIY store chain to Kingfisher, the company repositioned itself, building a diversified portfolio in key locations in Bucharest and other large cities in Romania.

Founded in 2008, Voluthema Property Developer is a company active in the Romanian real estate market, specializing in the rental and sublease of owned or leased real estate.

