Portuguese airline TAP resumes Bucharest-Lisbon flights

Portuguese airline TAP will resume direct flights from Bucharest to Lisbon on July 7, more than a year after suspending this route.

The company invested last year in purchasing 53 new planes, which have allowed it to open new routes.

TAP estimates it will transport some 35,000 passengers between the capitals of Romanian and Portugal by the end of this year.

TAP first launched flights between Bucharest and Lisbon in 2012 and discontinued this route in January 2015. Low cost airlines Blue Air and Wizz Air launched flights on this route immediately after that.

