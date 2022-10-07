Business

EDPR plans new EUR 200 mln wind farm in Romania

07 October 2022
EDPR Romania, a subsidiary of Portuguese renewable energy group EDPR, obtained at the end of last month the technical approval to connect to the grid for a 226.5 MW wind project, according to the data published by Transelectrica, quoted by Ziarul Financiar. The project is located in Ialomita County - east of Bucharest.

As for the value of the investment, the project exceeds EUR 200 mln, with 2025 as deadline for putting it into operation.

EDPR is currently the third strongest investor in green energy in Romania, with a portfolio of 521 MW, solar and wind developed following investments of EUR 750 mln, according to EDPR representatives.

At the same time, at the beginning of this year, a delegation of EDPR met with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă when the group announced that it is ready to develop supplementary energy production of up to 1,000 MW, which would involve investments of over EUR 1 bln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ivan Kruk/Dreamstime.com)

