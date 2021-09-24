Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 15:24
Real Estate

Portland Trust completes J8 Office Park in Bucharest

24 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developer Portland Trust officially opened the J8 Office Park project in Bucharest on September 23.

The office complex has a net leasable area of 46,000 sqm, including approximately 3,000 sqm of retail and leisure space. The mix of leisure and services includes World Class Fitness, Mega Image, Stradale restaurant, Mobile Pet, Coffee Island, X-Time, Pain Plaisir, Medy Sportline, Medicover and most recently, Medima Health.

One of the office complex's biggest tenants is Ubisoft, which leased the 23,000 sqm office Building B plus another 3,500 sqm in building A. Another major tenant is Euroins, which will occupy 2,500 sqm on the second floor of building A.

J8 Office Park is Portland Trust's eighth major office project and is designed to meet the BREEAM "Outstanding" certification, the highest level of BREEAM certification. It will also be WELL Health Safety certified.

Portland Trust is a commercial property developer and investor, active in Central and South-Eastern Europe for over 20 years. J8 Office Park is a joint venture with ARES Management Corporation, a global alternative asset manager and SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) registered investment adviser with approximately USD 145 billion of committed capital under management and more than 900 employees. Together Portland and ARES have developed over 800,000 sqm, including seven office buildings and industrial parks in Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/22/2021 - 13:58
02 July 2021
RI +
Unusual times, unusual buildings: The upside down house in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 15:24
Real Estate

Portland Trust completes J8 Office Park in Bucharest

24 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developer Portland Trust officially opened the J8 Office Park project in Bucharest on September 23.

The office complex has a net leasable area of 46,000 sqm, including approximately 3,000 sqm of retail and leisure space. The mix of leisure and services includes World Class Fitness, Mega Image, Stradale restaurant, Mobile Pet, Coffee Island, X-Time, Pain Plaisir, Medy Sportline, Medicover and most recently, Medima Health.

One of the office complex's biggest tenants is Ubisoft, which leased the 23,000 sqm office Building B plus another 3,500 sqm in building A. Another major tenant is Euroins, which will occupy 2,500 sqm on the second floor of building A.

J8 Office Park is Portland Trust's eighth major office project and is designed to meet the BREEAM "Outstanding" certification, the highest level of BREEAM certification. It will also be WELL Health Safety certified.

Portland Trust is a commercial property developer and investor, active in Central and South-Eastern Europe for over 20 years. J8 Office Park is a joint venture with ARES Management Corporation, a global alternative asset manager and SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) registered investment adviser with approximately USD 145 billion of committed capital under management and more than 900 employees. Together Portland and ARES have developed over 800,000 sqm, including seven office buildings and industrial parks in Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/22/2021 - 13:58
02 July 2021
RI +
Unusual times, unusual buildings: The upside down house in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 September 2021
Culture
2021 European Heritage Awards: Small wooden church in Romania wins Grand Prix & Public Choice Award
24 September 2021
RI +
Film review and interview – Wild Romania, a ten-year journey from idea to breathtaking nature documentary
15 September 2021
Business
Romanian cryptocurrency Elrond breaks USD 5 bln market cap after move into US
12 September 2021
Sports
British player with Romanian roots wins US Open and writes tennis history
14 September 2021
RI +
Working abroad: New report reveals the Romanian expat's profile
22 September 2021
RI +
Circular economy initiatives in Romania
12 September 2021
RI +
Romania travel: Fortified churches to visit in Transylvania
01 September 2021
Politics
Romania’s ruling coalition on the brink of break due to dispute on EUR 10 bln development program