Portland Trust completes J8 Office Park in Bucharest

Real estate developer Portland Trust officially opened the J8 Office Park project in Bucharest on September 23.

The office complex has a net leasable area of 46,000 sqm, including approximately 3,000 sqm of retail and leisure space. The mix of leisure and services includes World Class Fitness, Mega Image, Stradale restaurant, Mobile Pet, Coffee Island, X-Time, Pain Plaisir, Medy Sportline, Medicover and most recently, Medima Health.

One of the office complex's biggest tenants is Ubisoft, which leased the 23,000 sqm office Building B plus another 3,500 sqm in building A. Another major tenant is Euroins, which will occupy 2,500 sqm on the second floor of building A.

J8 Office Park is Portland Trust's eighth major office project and is designed to meet the BREEAM "Outstanding" certification, the highest level of BREEAM certification. It will also be WELL Health Safety certified.

Portland Trust is a commercial property developer and investor, active in Central and South-Eastern Europe for over 20 years. J8 Office Park is a joint venture with ARES Management Corporation, a global alternative asset manager and SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) registered investment adviser with approximately USD 145 billion of committed capital under management and more than 900 employees. Together Portland and ARES have developed over 800,000 sqm, including seven office buildings and industrial parks in Bucharest.

(Photo source: the company)