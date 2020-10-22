Austria’s Porr starts works at link road that connects Giurgiu-Ruse bridge

Romania's state road management and construction company CNAIR instructed the Austrian construction company Porr to start work on the link road that would help better integrate the Giurgiu-Ruse bridge over the Danube into Romania's national road system, Economica.net reported.

Thus, the contractor was invited to start the works just one day after the Transport Ministry cleared all the necessary permits.

However, CNAIR signed the contract with the Austrian constructor on November 5, 2019.

The 5.72-km road will cost RON 106 million (EUR 20 mln, VAT excluded).

The construction works should be ready within 18 months from October 20, 2020, according to the construction permit issued by the Transport Ministry.

