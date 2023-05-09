For the first time in Oradea, the Made in RO pop-up museum of advertising and branding has opened its doors to the public. The exhibition is presented by ERA Shopping Park Oradea in collaboration with the ESCU Association and showcases more than 2,500 exhibits that tell the story of famous Romanian brands from the past 150 years.

The exhibition is open daily until May 21, between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., with free entry.

Visitors to the museum can take a journey through time, exploring authentic items of memorabilia and artifacts of iconic brands, packaging, posters, graphic materials, political propaganda, and more. The exhibition offers a creative and playful setting that reconstructs on a small scale the atmosphere in the houses of Romanians from the interwar and communist period, as well as in the stores that gave birth to so many funny stories, such as the grocery store or the electronics and household appliances store.

The pop-up museum has been enjoyed by over 150,000 visitors since its debut in 2018. This year, it invites visitors to explore more than 2,500 exhibits that showcase famous brands from the everyday lives of several generations.

The collection brings together four distinct periods: pre-war, inter-war, the communist period, and the return to capitalism in the contemporary period. It contains both prints (posters, newspapers, magazines) and objects representative of the design consumer products industry, in authentic period settings.

The exhibition invites visitors to discover how advertising appeared as an activity in Romania, what Romanians bought and consumed or had in their homes in the past, what was the etiquette, and also the stories behind advertisements and national brands from the past.

Besides its entertainment value, Made in RO has an educational component for enthusiasts of visual arts, design, fashion, advertising, media history, personalities, and practitioners in the field of communication, but also the general public, nostalgic or simply fond of national brands.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ESCU Association/Facebook)